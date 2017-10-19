BANGKOK (AP) — Facebook says none of its top executives are coming to Thailand, two days after the country’s military ruler announced CEO Mark Zuckerberg would meet him this month.
Facebook said in a statement Thursday “There are no plans currently for any of our senior leaders to visit Thailand.”
Thailand and the social media giant have had a strained relationship this year. Facebook irked the Thai government by being a platform for critics of the country’s monarchy. In May, a Thai regulator threatened to block the popular site.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters Tuesday he was scheduled to meet with Zuckerberg on Oct. 30.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- National Weather Service gives 'very wet and windy' advisory for Seattle area
A deputy government spokesman, Weerachon Sukhondhapatipak, said Thursday that Prayuth announced the meeting with Zuckerberg to reporters after he was briefed by Thailand’s Board of Investment.