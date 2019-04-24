SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook said Wednesday that it expected to be fined up to $5 billion by the Federal Trade Commission for privacy violations, in what would amount to a record penalty for a technology company by the agency.

The social network disclosed the amount in its quarterly financial results, saying it estimated a one-time loss of $3 billion to $5 billion in connection with an “ongoing inquiry” with the commission. Facebook added that “the matter remains unresolved.”

The Silicon Valley company and the commission’s consumer protection and enforcement staff have been in negotiations for months over a financial penalty for claims that Facebook violated a 2011 privacy consent decree. In 2011, the company had promised a series of measures to protect its users’ privacy after an investigation found it had harmed consumers with its handling of their data.

Last year, the social network came under fire again for mishandling user data, including improper handling of people’s data involving Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, as well as a major data breach.