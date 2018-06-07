CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is set to deliver the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Sandberg, who oversees Facebook’s business operations, is scheduled to speak on Friday.
MIT President L. Rafael Reif says graduates are excited to hear from someone who “has helped to shape some of society’s most successful companies.”
Graduating class president Colin Webb calls Sandberg’s leadership in technology and her commitment to empowering women “truly remarkable.”
Sandberg previously was a vice president at Google and chief of staff for the U.S. Treasury Department under President Bill Clinton.
She is a Harvard alum and has written three bestselling books on leadership and resilience.