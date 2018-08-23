LONDON (AP) — Facebook says it has banned a quiz app from its platform for refusing an inspection and concerns that data on as many as 4 million users was misused.
The social media giant said Wednesday that it banned the myPersonality app after it found that user information was shared with researchers and companies “with only limited protections in place.”
Facebook said it would notify the app’s users that their data was misused. The announcement comes after the recent privacy scandal surrounding political data mining firm Cambridge Analytica.
The company said myPersonality was “mainly active” prior to 2012, and it wasn’t clear why Facebook was taking action now.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon confirms major office lease in Bellevue, will occupy former Expedia headquarters
- Behind the fight over Google's China project, a battle for the company's soul | Jon Talton
- For crew of 2,100-passenger cruise ship, frenetic 'turnaround day' in Seattle starts and ends the journey
- Ste. Michelle CEO Ted Baseler retiring after 34 years with Woodinville winery | The Grapevine
- Stocks hit a 3,453-day bull-market milestone, but not everyone is celebrating
That scandal sparked a wider investigation by Facebook, which said it has also suspended more than 400 apps over data sharing concerns.