WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s privacy commissioner says Facebook broke the law by not releasing information to a man who wanted to know what others were saying about him on the social network.

Commissioner John Edwards said Wednesday that Facebook refused the man access to personal information on the accounts of several Facebook users.

Facebook says it’s disappointed in the finding. It says the commissioner made a broad and intrusive request for private data, and that it was protecting the privacy of its users.

The commissioner’s finding allows the man to seek financial damages against Facebook.

The case also raises jurisdictional questions. Edwards says Facebook should comply by New Zealand laws but it is arguing it’s not bound by them because its operation is based in Ireland.