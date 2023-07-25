SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $89 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $702.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.15 to $3.27. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.61.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $690 million to $710 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $690.6 million.

