ROME (AP) — All eyes were on Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday after he vetoed the proposed euroskeptic economy minister of what would have been Western Europe’s first populist government, ushering in the likelihood of a new election within months.

News reports said Mattarella would convene the former International Monetary Fund official, Carlo Cottarelli, to the presidential palace later Monday and ask him to form a technical government that can lead Italy until a new election. Mattarella’s office declined to reveal his plans Monday.

Markets have largely welcomed Mattarella’s decision to put an end to the proposed government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and right-wing nationalist League, which had insisted on Paolo Savona as economy minister. Savona, a former industry minister, has questioned whether Italy should ditch the euro as its currency.

The Milan stock exchange opened higher Monday and the spread of points between Italy’s bonds and benchmark German bonds, which had grown alarmingly last week, fell slightly.

Mattarella’s veto Sunday enraged both League leader Matteo Salvini and the 5-Stars’ Luigi Di Maio, who threatened to start impeachment proceedings against him.

Mattarella, however, took pains to explain that he was fully in his constitutional right and duty to reject Savona as economy minister, saying he had repeatedly asked for a minister who wouldn’t be perceived as entertaining Italy’s exit from the euro.

“Sticking with the euro is a fundamentally important choice for our country and our young people,” Mattarella said in late-night statement at the Qurinale Palace. “If you want to discuss it, it should have been done openly and with a serious debate,” which he noted hadn’t been part of the electoral campaign.

Cottarelli, for his part, is an economist who assisted a former center-left government in slashing public spending.

A technical government will still be subject to votes of confidence in both houses of Parliament, and the 5-Stars and League made clear Cottarelli wouldn’t have their support.

In an interview with Radio Capital on Monday, Salvini wondered aloud who would vote for him. Mattarella “didn’t give the center-right the chance to form a government because we didn’t have the votes, and now Mr. Cottarelli arrives without any votes? It seems a stretch,” Salvini said.

Salvini also warned ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi against voting for Cottarelli’s government. In a statement late Sunday, the three-time premier took a much more measured tone about the collapse of the 5-Star-League experiment, refusing to criticize Mattarella.

Berlusconi had never endorsed the populist attempt at government, but hadn’t impeded it either. He has as much to gain from a new election as the League, which has seen its popularity only rise in the weeks since the March 4 election resulted in a hung parliament.

The vote gave the center-right alliance of the League, Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and a smaller party 37 percent, while the 5-Stars took 32 percent.

Salvini warned Berlusconi though that the alliance would collapse if Forza Italia voted for Cottarelli.