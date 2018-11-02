NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil Corp.’s third-quarter profit surged 57 percent, driven by higher energy prices.

The price of benchmark international crude is up about 11 percent from a year ago. That helped offset a 2 percent decline in oil production. Natural gas volumes also decreased.

The Irving, Texas-based company earned $6.24 billion, or $1.46 per share, topping Wall Street expectations.

Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

Revenue at the oil and natural gas company rose 25 percent to $76.61 billion in the period, also beating forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.45 billion.

Exxon shares have decreased roughly 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 2 percent. The stock has decreased almost 4 percent in the last 12 months.

