SEATTLE (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $226 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $2.59 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

