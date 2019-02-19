The better-than-expected results pushed the stock of the Seattle logistics services provider up 1.9 percent Tuesday.
Expeditors International on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $179.2 million, or $1.02 a share
The results, which surpassed Wall Street expectations, pushed the company’s stock up 1.9 percent. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for profit of 85 cents a share.
The Seattle-based logistics services provider posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $618.2 million, or $3.48 a share, on revenue of $8.14 billion.
