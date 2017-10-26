Expedia’s third-quarter profit missed expectations, pushing its stock down sharply in after-hours trading Thursday

Expedia stock dropped 14 percent in after-hours trading Thursday after the online travel agent said quarterly results were buffeted by hurricanes over the summer season.

Bellevue-based Expedia posted third-quarter profit excluding certain costs of $2.51 a share, missing analysts’ average forecast of $2.62 a share.

Revenue was $2.97 billion in the quarter, compared with the average estimate of $2.98 billion.

The travel industry relies on the busy summer season for its biggest infusion of revenue every year. The company said “recent natural disasters” dented the quarter’s profit by between $15 million and $20 million. The U.S., which is Expedia’s most important market, saw a series of devastating hurricanes strike during August and September, hitting the Gulf Coast, Caribbean, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Cost of revenue also increased 10 percent from the same period last year, showing Expedia had to spend more on advertising and technology to lure travelers to its websites. Priceline Group’s Booking.com is pushing into the U.S., taking on Expedia on its home turf.