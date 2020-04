Online travel booking company Expedia Group is in advanced talks to sell a stake to private-equity firms Silver Lake and Apollo Global Management for an investment of around $1 billion, Dow Jones reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which could be announced this week, is likely to include board representation on Expedia.

The talks could still fall through and the company could consider other options to raise funds, including in a public-debt offering.

