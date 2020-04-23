Expedia Group named a new chief executive officer and finance chief and said it’s raising about $3.2 billion to shore up its finances after virus lockdowns decimated the travel industry.

Vice Chairman Peter Kern, who’s been running Expedia alongside Chairman Barry Diller since December, was named CEO, the company said in separate statements on Thursday. Eric Hart, who’s been with the company for more than a decade and held roles in strategy, business development and global acquisitions, is now CFO.

The Seattle-based travel booking website withdrew its full-year forecast last month, citing the rapid spread of Covid-19 and accompanying travel bans. Still, the company was fighting off worsening trends before the pandemic and earlier this year decided to eliminate 3,000 jobs.

Kern and Hart have to find a way to compete with the likes of Airbnb and Booking Holdings for fickle travelers. In December, Expedia CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill were ousted after clashing with the board over a disappointing growth outlook. Diller, the billionaire media mogul and chairman of IAC/InterActiveCorp, has been involved in the company’s day-to-day operations ever since.

Expedia said it plans a $1.2 billion private stock placement and $2 billion in new debt financing. Apollo Global Management and Silver Lake are providing the equity investment. David Sambur, co-lead partner of Apollo’s private equity business, and Greg Mondre, co-CEO of Silver Lake, will join the Expedia Group board after the fundraising closes on May 5.

