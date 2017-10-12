ATLANTA (AP) — An exhibition opening in Atlanta encourages visitors to look at Africa through new eyes.
“Making Africa: A Continent of Contemporary Design” opens Saturday at Atlanta’s High Museum of Art. It delves into the continent’s diversity and vibrancy through more than 200 works by more than 120 artists from 22 countries.
High Museum curator of African art Carol Thompson says Africa is too often associated with problems like hunger or corruption. She says the exhibition invites visitors to abandon their preconceived notions and explore the creative efforts of people using design to bring about change on the vast continent.
The runs through Jan. 7 at the High. It is then scheduled to travel to the Albuquerque Museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas.
Most Read Stories
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Semi strikes 14-year-old Shorewood High student riding bicycle in Shoreline