NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Aramark, up 20 cents to $42.53

The food, facilities and uniform company agreed to make two acquisitions for $2.35 billion.

Tesla Inc., down $4.97 to $350.60

The electric car maker fired several hundred workers.

Exelixis Inc., up $4.26 to $29.02

The company reported positive study results for its cancer drug Cabometyx.

Ruby Tuesday Inc., up 37 cents to $2.36

The restaurant chain agreed to be acquired by NRD Capital.

Nordstrom Inc., down $2.25 to $40.40

The department store said it is temporarily ending its attempt to go private.

KBR Inc., up 64 cents to $18.29

The engineering and construction company said it will buy Australian defense technology company Sigma Bravo.

SBA Communications Corp., down $1.83 to $149.11

High-dividend stocks like utilities lagged the market as bond yields increased.

Legg Mason Inc., down $1.11 to $37.63

Two directors resigned from the money manager’s board.

Sears Holdings Corp., down 78 cents to $5.99

Bruce Berkowitz, who runs a firm that is Sears’ biggest shareholder, is leaving the retailer’s board of directors.