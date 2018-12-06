NEW YORK (AP) — A corporate executive has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison for defrauding a New York state economic development program.
Joseph Gerardi was sentenced Thursday in the case involving the Buffalo Billion project. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said the sentence should serve as a warning to anyone who wants to cheat as they compete for contracts involving government funding.
Gerardi was convicted by a jury of conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to federal officers.
Gerardi is a top executive at COR Development in the Syracuse area.
Most Read Business Stories
- Washington factory trawler idled for violating the Jones Act gets a waiver signed by Trump
- Stocks slide as bond market sounds a recession warning
- Mexico puts presidential 787 Dreamliner up for sale
- 'Very upset' Lion Air leader talks of slashing Boeing jet orders
- Canada arrests CFO of China's Huawei Technologies
Prosecutors say he bribed a senior official in the governor’s office in one scheme and conspired to rig contracts to steer large projects to his company. He was acquitted of the bribery scheme.
The 59-year-old Gerardi declined to speak. His lawyer says he is sorry.