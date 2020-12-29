More than 433,000 bottles of Excedrin are being recalled because of holes in the bottom of some bottles that can pose a poisoning risk to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced last week that GSK Consumer Healthcare, a division of pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, is recalling five brands of the popular headache medication because of the packaging defects.

The holes in the plastic bottles can allow the pills to slip through and harm children who swallow them. Excedrin contains aspirin and acetaminophen, which federal law requires be in child-resistant packaging.

GSK in October announced it had asked retailers to stop selling specific lots of Excedrin due to the possibility of holes in the bottles supplied by the bottle manufacturer.

GSK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The brands subject to the recall are Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets, in 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250 and 300-count bottles, according to the CPSC. About 433,600 bottles are affected.

Consumers who bought Excedrin between March 2018 and September 2020 should immediately store the bottles out of the sight and reach of children and inspect the bottom to determine if there is a hole, the CPSC said. Those who find a hole should contact GSK Consumer Relations to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund. Bottles without a hole can be used as directed.