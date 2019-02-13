ROME (AP) — Italian news agency ANSA says a monsignor who had worked as a senior Vatican accountant has been convicted of corruption in connection with a failed cash-smuggling plot.
ANSA said a Rome appeals court Wednesday convicted the Rev. Nunzio Scarano of corruption and sentenced him to three years in prison.
In 2016, a lower court had acquitted Scarano, who had worked for years at a Vatican office that handled Holy See investments. Italian prosecutors in 2013 accused him of plotting to smuggle 20 million euros ($26 million) into Italy from Switzerland aboard an Italian government plane.
Scarano’s lawyer has said friends asked the monsignor to help them recover funds given to a broker to invest. But the alleged scheme never was realized, purportedly when the broker reneged on the arrangement.
Most Read Business Stories
- REI CEO Jerry Stritzke resigns, saying he failed to disclose a 'personal' relationship
- Record 7 million Americans are 3 months behind on car payments, a red flag for economy
- Bellevue house and garage where Jeff Bezos started Amazon up for sale
- Bezos probe concludes mistress' brother was Enquirer source
- Amazon's new streamlined packaging is jamming up recycling centers