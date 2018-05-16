PLANO, Texas (AP) — A former Dallas-area mayor and her now-husband have been indicted in a public corruption case alleging fraud and bribery while she was in office.

Prosecutors say Laura Jordan, known as Laura Maczka while mayor of Richardson, and developer Mark Jordan made initial court appearances Wednesday in Plano.

The seven-count federal indictment announced Wednesday charges both with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bribery, plus bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

The indictment says Jordan paid his future wife, while she was mayor from May 2013 through April 2015, about $58,000 plus travel costs and other benefits in exchange for her support for zoning changes leading to hundreds of new apartments in Richardson.

Online records didn’t immediately list attorney information for the Jordans.