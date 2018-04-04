ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Former NFL star Clinton Portis has reached an agreement to repay $190,000 he owes a New Jersey casino.

The former running back with the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos was given $200,000 in credit in 2011 to gamble at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City.

But he didn’t have sufficient funds to cover the debt, and six checks he signed to the casino bounced.

Portis retired in 2012.

Under a deal reached last week, he will pay the Borgata 10 percent of any income he receives above $30,000 through August 2021.

During court proceedings, lawyers for Portis said he thought he had more than enough to cover the debt.

He anticipated $8 million from his NFL contract, but it ended when he was cut from the team a month later.