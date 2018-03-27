RIGA, Latvia (AP) — The former head of NATO has asked the prime minister of Latvia to create an international task force to guide the country in cleaning up its banking sector, which has been rocked by accusations of money laundering and bribery.
Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who’s also been prime minister of Denmark and is currently deputy chairman of Latvian bank Norvik, wrote a letter calling for the creation of a group of experts from major institutions like the European Central Bank and U.S. Treasury.
He made the proposal last week in a letter, seen Tuesday by The Associated Press, to Latvia’s Maris Kucinskis.
Latvia’s central bank chief is being investigated amid allegations of bribery and money laundering.
Most Read Business Stories
- New Seattle-Dublin route is part of ambitious U.S. expansion by Aer Lingus
- No rescue by Congress for $75M fishing boat in Anacortes that can’t fish in U.S. waters
- Fed up with Facebook? Here’s how to break it off
- Seattle taxes may reach a tipping point | Jon Talton
- Bellevue software maker Smartsheet to go public, files for $100 million IPO
And one of Latvia’s biggest banks has collapsed after the U.S. said it “institutionalized money laundering.”