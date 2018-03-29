NEW YORK (AP) — A former top official of Major League Baseball’s digital company has sued Baseball Advanced Media and BAMTech, claiming he wasn’t paid for equity he was owed when The Walt Disney Co. took majority control of BAMTech.

Dinn Mann was executive vice president of content at Baseball Advanced Media and says he was fired in late 2017 after 17 years with the company.

BAM spun off its non-baseball business as BAMTech two years ago. Disney announced in August 2016 it was acquiring a 33 percent stake for $1 billion, then said in August 2017 it was acquiring an additional 42 percent for $1.58 billion.

Mann says in a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan that the BAM board in June 2006 granted him and MLB executive vice president Noah Garden 2 percent equity stakes in BAM’s non-baseball business to keep them from leaving and joining IMG.

Mann says he never received money from Disney’s purchases, was fired without cause and was offered $2 million to give up any claims against BAM. He said BAM and BAMTech have told him he is not an equity owner.

Among the suit’s claims are breach of contract, unjust enrichment and fraud.

Major League Baseball says the lawsuit lacks merit. Disney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

___

