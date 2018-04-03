JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s former governor is urging the state Supreme Court to overturn a decision blocking a 780-mile power line that would carry wind energy across the Midwest.

Former Gov. Jay Nixon led arguments Tuesday before the high court on behalf Clean Line Energy Partners. The Houston-based company wants to build a $2.3 billion transmission line from western Kansas across Missouri and Illinois to an Indiana power grid serving eastern states.

Missouri regulators appointed by Nixon rejected the power line last year, citing a court ruling that they said first required utilities to get approval from local governments.

Nixon’s term as governor ended in January 2017. Two of the seven judges hearing the case Tuesday had been appointed by Nixon. They didn’t recuse but also did not ask questions.