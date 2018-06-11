SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Los Angeles Times managing editor Marc Duvoisin has been appointed the new editor and vice president of the San Antonio Express-News.
Duvoisin took up his new duties on Monday. The 62-year-old veteran journalist succeeds Mike Leary, who retired May 18 after six years as leader of Express-News journalism.
The Express-News reports Duvoisin will lead a newsroom of more than 115 journalists, as well as share leadership of Hearst Newspapers’ Austin and Washington bureaus with the Houston Chronicle.
Duvoisin began his journalism career with The Record in Bergen County, New Jersey, before moving to the Philadelphia Inquirer. He eventually became the Inquirer’s Middle East correspondent before joining the Times as assistant managing editor in 2001.
Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com