ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former JetBlue Airways CEO Dave Barger has donated $10 million to the University of Michigan’s Barger Leadership Institute .
The gift announced Tuesday by the Ann Arbor school comes as the institute marks its 10th anniversary.
The donation is designed to help expand and sustain the institute’s ability to develop forward-thinking leaders from the College of Literature, Science and the Arts. The gift also establishes the Richard H. Price Founders Fund, honoring the leadership of the institute’s founding director.
Barger, a University of Michigan alumnus, provided a foundational gift in 2017 to help provide experiential leadership opportunities. Since 1987, he has given more than $18 million in support of several university programs including athletics and libraries.
