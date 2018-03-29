BusinessNation & WorldNation & World Politics Ex-French President Sarkozy ordered to stand trial on charges of corruption, influence peddling Originally published March 29, 2018 at 8:03 am Updated March 29, 2018 at 8:05 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press PARIS (AP) — Ex-French President Sarkozy ordered to stand trial on charges of corruption, influence peddling. The Associated Press Next StoryFrance: ex-President Sarkozy to face corruption trial Previous StoryLong-term US mortgage rates move little; 30-year at 4.44 pct