WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight former members of a federal energy panel — including five former chairs — oppose a Trump administration plan to bolster nuclear and coal-fired power plants.

The former officials, who served under presidents from both parties, call the plan “a significant step backward” and say it would raise prices and disrupt electricity markets.

The plan by Energy Secretary Rick Perry would reward nuclear and coal-fired power plants for adding reliability to the nation’s power grid. Perry says the plan is needed to help prevent widespread outages such as those caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is considering the plan and could decide by mid-December.

The eight former panel members who oppose the plan include officials who served under every president since Ronald Reagan.