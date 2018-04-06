WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Some former DuPont employees are suing Chemours Co. over their severance and accuse the company of fraud.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports the lawsuit says the company tricked the employees into accepting a severance up to $102,000 less than it later offered to other employees. According to court filings, Chemours denies wrongdoing.
DuPont’s performance chemicals division broke away in 2015 and became Chemours. DuPont trimmed that sector’s employees and offered a severance package of up to 1 year of salary and benefits. Chemours announced another reduction shortly after, offering an optional severance package of up to six months base salary.
The lawsuit says the company said that package would be similar to future packages. But the next round of layoffs offered a severance similar to the first.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seaplane service from Seattle’s Lake Union to Vancouver starts April 26, but it won’t be cheap
- Home prices have risen fastest in South Seattle, as citywide median nears $820,000 VIEW
- Amazon will open Spheres to public twice a month
- UPS seen at ‘breaking point’ as pilots lament outsourcing
- Latest legal blow to Tully’s Coffee comes from ... Daytona Speedway
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com