FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say former employees of a defense contractor with operations in Indiana defrauded the company as part of a tuition assistance program.

The Journal Gazette reports it obtained affidavits Saturday about the case, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne in December. The report didn’t specify the number of former workers involved, but said it was more than two.

Authorities say British defense giant BAE Systems, which has operations near Fort Wayne’s Baer Field, was told in 2016 that a group of employees had been signing up for courses but not following through with them. Instead, workers allegedly pocketed the money.

BAE says in a statement that when it learned of the allegations it referred the matter to the appropriate authorities and has been supporting the investigation.

