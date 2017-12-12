NEW YORK (AP) — The former chief financial officer for a company licensing recipes from the real-life chef who inspired the “Soup Nazi” character on “Seinfeld” has admitted to tax evasion.
The Daily News reports 62-year-old Robert Bertrand, of Norwalk, Connecticut, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of failure to pay Medicare, Social Security and federal income taxes on behalf of the employees of Soupman Inc.
Prosecutors say Bertrand paid employees unreported cash on the side and gave some workers large unreported stock awards from 2010 through 2014. Prosecutors say Soupman’s total estimated tax loss to the Internal Revenue Service was $593,000.
As part of a plea deal, Bertrand will have to pay about $78,500. Bertrand faces up to 2½ years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com