WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Blackwater security contractor has been convicted of murder at his third trial in the 2007 shooting of unarmed civilians in Iraq.
Nicholas Slatten, of Sparta, Tennessee, was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday in Washington.
Prosecutors say Slatten was the first to fire shots in the killings of 14 Iraqi civilians at a crowded traffic circle in Baghdad. The shooting strained relations with Iraq and drew intense scrutiny of the role of American contractors in the Iraq War.
The defense had argued that Slatten opened fire because he thought a bomb-laden car was headed toward his convoy.
Most Read Business Stories
- Facebook offered users privacy wall, then let tech giants around it
- Opening Seattle's largest hotel required heavy preparation, including a 5-ton boulder
- Whole Foods won't have to reopen Bellevue store, court says
- Boeing explores potential expansion at Paine Field. Could it be for the 797?
- Amazon workers on strike in Germany a week before Christmas
An appeals court had overturned his 2014 conviction, saying he should have been tried separately from three other men. A jury couldn’t reach a verdict in his second trial last summer.