In a sign of just how seriously the restaurant industry is taking the spread of coronavirus in America, Seattle-based Starbucks said staff across its 14,000 U.S. sites are being told to wipe down busy areas of the store ideally every eight minutes.

If that can’t be achieved, stores shouldn’t go more than 30 minutes without being cleaned, Rossann Williams, the chain’s executive vice president of the U.S. company-operated business and Canada, said in a statement Thursday.

Williams said that the company had learned from the outbreaks across Asia and is bringing some of those measures to America. U.S. sites have added additional labor to help with cleaning, she said.