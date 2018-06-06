The deal is Fortive’s biggest so far as a stand-alone company.

Everett-based Fortive will buy Johnson & Johnson’s medical sterilization unit for $2.7 billion, adding a range of new products to the company that was spun off from medical and industrial parts giant Danaher in 2016.

J&J’s Advanced Sterilization Products business had sales of about $775 million last year, Fortive said in a statement Wednesday announcing the transaction. For J&J, it’s yet another move to streamline its broad portfolio of businesses as part of a review that has included over-the-counter drugs, diabetes care and some medical devices.

Fortive makes instruments and other technologies, such as GPS tracking products, for industrial customers. Backed by the billionaire brothers Steven and Mitchell Rales, the spinoff was meant to separate the parent company’s science, technology and medical businesses while Fortive focused on industrial businesses.

“We expect to acquire a global leader in medical sterilization and disinfection, with a large installed base and very strong brands,” James Lico, Fortive’s chief executive officer, said in the statement.

The deal is Fortive’s biggest so far as a stand-alone company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Two deals last year, Industrial Scientific and Laudauer, cost about $1.4 billion combined, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates at the time.

Fortive said in the statement it expected the deal to close in early 2019.

Fortive shares climbed 0.9 percent Wednesday to $74.96. J&J was up 1.1 percent at $122.79..