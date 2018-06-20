Coastal Financial, the parent of Everett-based Coastal Community Bank, has filed to go public with an offering that aims to raise $30 million.

The parent of Everett-based Coastal Community Bank has filed to go public with an offering that aims to raise $30 million.

Coastal Financial said the bank holds 5 percent of bank deposits in Snohomish County, giving it the largest market share after five big national banks.

Coastal Financial said the 10-branch institution’s strategy is to continue focusing on Snohomish County and avoid the more populous but more competitive market in King County.

It also notes that nearly 67 percent of its loans are in commercial real estate, considered more risky than residential loans.

The preliminary prospectus for its offering does not specify a price or the number of share to be sold.