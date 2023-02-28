BOSTON (AP) — A JetBlue pilot had to take “evasive action” while landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport when another aircraft crossed an intersecting runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The “close call” occurred at about 7 p.m. Monday when the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance as a JetBlue flight was preparing to land on an intersecting runway, according to the FAA’s preliminary review.

An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on one runway while the JetBlue flight landed on another runway, the FAA said in a statement.

“The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead,” the FAA said. “The pilot of the JetBlue aircraft took evasive action and initiated a climb-out as the Learjet crossed the intersection.”

The investigation will determine just how close the two aircraft came.

The FAA did not disclose any additional information.

JetBlue said it is cooperating with investigators.

“On Monday, February 27, JetBlue flight 206 landed safely in Boston after our pilots were instructed to perform a go-around by air traffic controllers,” the airline said in a statement. “Safety is JetBlue’s first priority and our crews are trained to react to situations like this.”

A Logan spokesperson deferred questions to the FAA.

FAA administrator Billy Nolen said earlier this month that he was putting together a team of experts to review airline safety after several recent incidents involving commercial aircraft at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, in Austin, Texas, and off the coast of Hawaii.