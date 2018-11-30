BRUSSELS (AP) — Official figures show that the recent fall in oil prices has pushed down inflation across the 19-country eurozone.
Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics office, says consumer prices rose 2 percent in the year to November, down from 2.2 percent the previous month.
The main reason behind the fall appears to be a waning boost from energy prices. On an annual basis, they were up by 9.1 percent against 10.7 percent.
In spite of the fall, headline inflation remains more or less where the European Central Bank would like it — its policy aim is just below 2 percent.
But stripping out volatile items like energy, inflation remains weak. The so-called core rate fell to 1 percent from 1.1 percent.