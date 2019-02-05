LONDON (AP) — A closely watched survey shows that economic growth across the 19-country eurozone dipped further at the start of 2019 to its lowest level in five-and-a-half years.
Financial information company IHS Markit said Tuesday that its composite purchasing managers index — a gauge of business activity across the manufacturing and services sector — fell to 51.0 points in January from 51.1 the previous month. Anything below 50 indicates a contraction in activity.
As a result, the firm said its survey suggests that the eurozone is growing at a tepid 0.1 percent quarterly tick at the start of the year.
Chris Williamson, chief business economist at the firm, said a manufacturing and export-led slowdown has “shown increasing signs of infecting the service sector.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Super Bowl ad winners: Bud Light, Amazon WATCH
- New plan to build middle-class housing is a good start. We also need to rebuild the middle class. | Tyrone Beason
- Boeing, FAA face scrutiny after deadly Lion Air crash
- If you do Medicare sign-up wrong, it will cost you
- Major DNA testing company is sharing genetic data with the FBI