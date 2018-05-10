LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The organizers of the annual Eurovision Song Contest say they have torn up their contract with China’s Mango TV after it allegedly censored two performances.
The European Broadcasting Union, an alliance of public service broadcasters, says censorship “is not in line with the EBU’s values of universality and inclusivity and our proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music.”
The organization did not say which acts had been cut by Mango.
The EBU said in a statement the contract allowing the Chinese broadcaster to televise the 2018 contest was terminated immediately, leaving Mango TV unable to air the second semifinal on Thursday and the Grand Final on Saturday.
The Eurovision Song Contest, featuring musicians from 43 countries, is popular in countries outside of Europe, including China. This year it is being held in Lisbon, Portugal.