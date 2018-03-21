The EU is proposing to tax tech companies’ revenues in the countries where they are generated, rather than their profits — a move that it hopes will curb tax avoidance.

BRUSSELS — European authorities on Wednesday proposed revamping the way many technology companies in the region are taxed, outlining wide-ranging changes that they hope will curb tax avoidance across the European Union.

The system would tax a company’s revenues in the countries where they are generated, rather than its profits.

Regulators say so-called profit-shifting allows some businesses to use regional offices in low-tax countries to reduce payments.

The plan pits the European Union against the United States as both sides battle to retain corporate tax revenue. It is one of a number of issues on which Brussels and Washington, D.C., have clashed, from the broader regulation of the technology industry to a dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

The proposals unveiled Wednesday also support the argument that Europe is the world’s most prominent regulator of technology and digital services. The 28-nation European Union has outsize impact not just for its market of about 500 million customers, but because officials around the world increasingly take their cue from Brussels on how to regulate the tech industry.

“The digital revolution has turned our economies upside down,” said Pierre Moscovici, the European Union’s tax commissioner. “When you ‘like’ a picture, when you post a video on social media,” he said, “your click sets in motion a chain of business transactions and thus creates considerable profits.”

“But under today’s rules, those profits are not taxed,” Moscovici said. “The current legal vacuum is creating a substantial shortfall in the budgetary revenues of our member states.” It also creates an uneven playing field between digital and traditional businesses, he argued.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, says tech companies use the profit-shifting method to reduce their tax burdens. In documents obtained by The New York Times before Wednesday’s announcement, officials estimated that digital businesses in the bloc pay an average effective tax rate of just 9.5 percent, compared with 23.3 percent for traditional businesses.

Under the new proposals, a 3 percent tax would be levied on the sale of user data, targeted advertising and “interfaces that put together buyers and sellers.” Officials estimate the tax would generate at least 5 billion euros, or $6.15 billion, annually for EU member states.

Minimum thresholds, however, will mean that only large tech businesses will be subject to the tax, and companies will be able to deduct the payments from their corporate tax contributions to avoid double taxation.

The plans announced Wednesday are not certain to be carried out, as they require the approval of EU member states, and there is considerable disagreement over how much change is needed.

Notably, while big countries like France and Germany have pushed for changes, at least two smaller members have objected, saying the system allows them to attract employers by offering tax advantages.

Ireland — which is in a dispute with the European Commission over its tax treatment for Apple — quickly voiced opposition to the new plans Wednesday. Leo Varadkar, the country’s prime minister, said the measures were “ill judged,” and argued that global solutions should be found instead.

Still, policymakers both within and outside the European Union largely agree that changes are necessary to make global companies — whether digital or not — pay their fair share of tax.