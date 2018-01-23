DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — It’s day two at the World Economic Forum and there’ll be no escaping Europe.
The leaders of France and Germany, President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, are set to headline the roll-call of leaders Wednesday, two days before President Donald Trump is due to give his own speech in the heavily snow-covered Swiss town of Davos.
Europe’s economic revival is one of the main reasons why the global economy is powering ahead and both Macron — who will make his first appearance at the WEF since being elected president — and Merkel will trumpet how the region has turned the corner after years of crisis.
King Felipe VI of Spain is also due to address delegates and anything he says about the restive region of Catalonia is likely to be of interest.
Most Read Stories
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
- Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opens to the public in Seattle VIEW
- Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami VIEW
- Are you ready? Here comes a deluge of rain, snow across Western Washington
- Million-dollar home sales surge in King County, creeping into cheaper neighborhoods VIEW