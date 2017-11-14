BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief taxation official says he wants a blacklist of uncooperative tax havens before the end of the year.
EU Taxation Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told the EU’s parliament on Tuesday that the revelations in the Paradise Papers on widespread tax dodging by multinationals and the wealthy show that change must come soon.
Moscovici also said he wanted strict rules on more transparency for agents who work on “fiscal optimization” for their wealthy clients.
High-tax countries like France have pushed for the blacklist and a Europe-wide crackdown on tax havens. Lower-tax countries like Ireland and the Netherlands argue that will hurt Europe’s competitiveness.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Reports: Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat