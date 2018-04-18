BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says that new U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs are distorting global trade and could damage hopes for economic growth.
Malmstrom told reporters Wednesday that “we are a seeing a recovery and a potential growth in trade and global growth but it is threatened by these tariffs.”
Europe’s top trade official added: “we can see already tendencies of distortion of trade that affects the EU as well.”
Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump slapped tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum, but granted the EU a temporary exemption until May 1.
Most Read Business Stories
- Why are Seattle-area home prices so high? | Mike Rosenberg
- After deadly 737 engine explosion, clues to what went wrong
- From crack cocaine to Mar-a-Lago: The unusual journey of the MyPillow man
- ‘I felt so alone’: What women at Microsoft face, and why many leave
- FAA imposes restrictions on Boeing 787s powered by some Rolls engines