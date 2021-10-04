By
The Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union’s drug regulator gave its backing Monday to booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and older.

The European Medicines Agency said the booster doses “may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older.”

The agency also said it supports giving a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine to people with severely weakened immune systems at least 28 days after their second shot.

More on the COVID-19 pandemic

The recommendations go to health authorities in all 27 EU member states. Some countries already have begun administering booster shots.

The Associated Press

Most Read Business Stories