BERLIN (AP) — The European Union has published EU-wide rules on drones to provide a clear framework for what is and isn’t allowed, improve safety and make it easier for drone users to operate their craft in another European country.

The European Aviation Safety Agency said Tuesday that the new rules will come into force from July 2020, giving member countries and operators time to prepare. The rules will override any relevant existing national rules.

EASA said the rules specify that new drones must be “individually identifiable,” allowing authorities to trace a particular drone if needed. They will also allow operators authorized in one EU country to fly their craft in others.

EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said that “common rules will help foster investment, innovation and growth in this promising sector.”