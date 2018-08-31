BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is promising Britain an unparalleled trade partnership if Brexit is concluded on amicable terms.
Both sides are still seeking a full U.K. withdrawal agreement by an October summit despite a series of outstanding issues and barely six weeks to overcome a deadlock on the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.
Beyond the border issue, EU negotiator Michel Barnier also highlighted the divisions over whose court should have the final say in case of specific disputes and the recognition of the designation of origins concerning foodstuffs.
If it’s worked out, Barnier said Friday that the future trade relationship would be an “unprecedented partnership” to be worked out after the March 29 departure.
