BERLIN (AP) — A senior European Union official is floating the possibility of a two-step delay to Britain’s departure from the bloc, currently scheduled for March 29.
Britain is expected to seek a short delay if lawmakers finally pass a twice-rejected EU withdrawal deal, or a longer one if they don’t.
European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans told Germany’s Funke newspaper group in comments published Saturday that Britain must know why it needs a delay. He added that “as long as this isn’t clear, Brexit can only be delayed for a few weeks, solely to avoid a chaotic withdrawal March 29.”
Timmermans said: “During this time, the British must tell us what they want: new elections? A new referendum? Only after that can we talk about a several-month extension.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Investigators find new clues pointing to potential cause of 737 MAX crashes as FAA details Boeing's fix
- NASA weighs shelving Boeing rocket, using other option for flight to moon
- Mention of jackscrew in Boeing 737 MAX crash evokes memories of Alaska Flight 261, but key differences exist
- With King County home prices picking up, are we in for another brutal spring for buyers? Maybe not | Mike Rosenberg
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash