BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations are making their last-moment pitches for who should get to host two key EU agencies that are due to leave Britain in 2019 because of Brexit.
EU ministers headed into several rounds of voting on Monday to decide where to move the London-based European Medicines Agency and the European Banking Authority.
Even though rules were set up to make it a fair decision, the process has turned into a deeply political contest.
Dutch Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra said that “in the end it is a very strategic game of chess.” He added that beyond bartering, “Every now and then in politics, I hope that content can be decisive.”
Most Read Stories
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
The EMA is responsible for the evaluation, supervision and monitoring of medicines while the EBA monitors the banking sector.