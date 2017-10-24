BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has reached agreement on so-called posted workers who are often cheap labor from Eastern Europe sent temporarily by companies to more prosperous EU countries.

EU headquarters said in a statement Tuesday that the agreement provides for the long-term posting of people for 12 months, with a six-month extension under special circumstances.

It ensures that the workers will be paid in line with the host country’s laws and practices.

“Posted workers” from nations like Romania and Poland continue to pay into the tax and social security systems of their home countries, allowing employers to hire them for less than in Western countries where welfare costs are higher.

The majority work in construction, but many work as welders, electricians or carers for the elderly.