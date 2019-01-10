THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European Union regulators have opened an in-depth investigation into whether the Dutch government gave tax breaks to global sneaker giant Nike that might have breached EU rules governing state aid.
The EU’s executive Commission said Thursday that the probe is centered on two Dutch-based companies that are part of the sports goods maker’s global operations.
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says EU member states “should not allow companies to set up complex structures that unduly reduce their taxable profits and give them an unfair advantage over competitors.”
Nike and the Dutch government did not immediately comment on the probe.
Most Read Business Stories
- Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos to end marriage that saw Amazon soar
- Alaska Airlines flight diversion leads to a 30-hour nightmare for passengers WATCH
- Russia gets 30 WW II-era battle tanks from Laos
- Microsoft software engineers try some new tools at work (and rip out the side of a building) VIEW
- Community celebration in honor of Blake Nordstrom to be held Saturday WATCH
It is not the first time Dutch tax treatment of foreign companies has run into regulatory trouble. In 2015, the Commission ruled that the Netherlands gave tax advantages to Starbucks.