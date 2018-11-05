BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission’s top economic official says he hopes to win backing from national finance ministers for its rejection of Italy’s draft budget plan.

The Commission supervises EU countries’ budget policies and says the one submitted for next year by Italy’s populist government is out of line and breaks the country’s promise to lower public debt.

On his way into talks Monday with finance ministers from countries that use the euro, European Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said that “when a member does not respect the rules it has an impact on the others.”

Italy has until Nov. 13 to submit a new draft. The Commission will rule on that plan, as well as the others in Europe, on Nov. 21.

Italy’s debt load is the second highest in Europe, after Greece.